STL airport proposes dropping Terminal 2, holds public meetings

One option in the STL master plan would put all airlines in an expanded Terminal 1 with 62 gates.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials are holding a public meeting Tuesday evening, to discuss future plans including the possibility of eliminating Terminal 2.

The master plan discussion could mean all airlines would operate out of an updated Terminal 1, with dozens of gates.

A draft plan, unveiled in January, suggests eventually demolishing or repurposing Terminal 2, which is near capacity and home to Southwest, Lambert's busiest airline.

The proposed plan has Southwest and every other airline flying out of Terminal 1. Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge has said surveys show air travelers prefer a single-terminal concept.



One option the airport's layout plan calls for is to move all traffic to an updated Terminal 1 with 62 gates. Funding for design and construction has not been announced.

Tuesday evening’s presentations take place at 4:45 and 5:45 on the lower level of terminal 1, concourse B. You will not need to go through a TSA Security Checkpoint to get there.