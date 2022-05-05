STL airport proposes dropping Terminal 2, holds public meetings

BRIDGETON, Mo. — St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials are holding a public meeting Tuesday evening, to discuss future plans including the possibility of eliminating Terminal 2.
The master plan discussion could mean all airlines would operate out of an updated Terminal 1, with dozens of gates.
A draft plan, unveiled in January, suggests eventually demolishing or repurposing Terminal 2, which is near capacity and home to Southwest, Lambert's busiest airline.
The proposed plan has Southwest and every other airline flying out of Terminal 1. Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge has said surveys show air travelers prefer a single-terminal concept.
One option the airport's layout plan calls for is to move all traffic to an updated Terminal 1 with 62 gates. Funding for design and construction has not been announced.
Tuesday evening’s presentations take place at 4:45 and 5:45 on the lower level of terminal 1, concourse B. You will not need to go through a TSA Security Checkpoint to get there.
If this plan is approved by local airport officials, it would also require FAA approval. It would likely not happen for 10 years, give or take a few.