Laumeier Sculpture Park up for Best Sculpture Park on USA Today's 10Best

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Laumeier Sculpture Park is up for some national recognition, and your votes can help them take the top spot.

Laumeier Sculpture Park is up for USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for best sculpture park. A panel of experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected the 20 nominees.

"Laumeier Sculpture Park was founded in 1976 as one of the first dedicated sculpture parks in the US. The St. Louis sculpture park features more than 70 large-scale works of outdoor sculpture, scattered amid the 105-acre area. Entrance to the park is free," USA Today said of the sculpture park.

The standings are closed for the final days of the voting. Voting closes Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.