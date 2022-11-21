List of LGBTQIA resources for the St. Louis area

People in the LGBTQIA community in St. Louis can get help and support.

ST. LOUIS — Being a member of the LGBTQIA community can be challenging, especially in the aftermath of tragedies that occur in the community.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Eighteen people were injured. It's the latest in a series of hate crimes against queer people and marginalized communities.

LGBTQIA is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual gender identities and sexual orientations. In some instances, the "Q" can also stand for questioning, and the "A" can also stand for agender.

The St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline, or SQSH, offers an "empathetic, non-judgmental listening ear" and an LGBTQIA+ resource list.

The following is a list of St. Louis-area resources that can be found on SQSH's resource database, a helpful tool for people in the queer community.

Other local St. Louis-area resources include:

