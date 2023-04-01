Lindbergh High School band hosting 36-hour 'musicthon'

The 36-hour performance is raising money for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

ST. LOUIS — Lindbergh High School band members will perform for 36 hours straight to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

The ninth annual LHS Musicthon runs from 7 a.m. Friday, March 31, through 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lindbergh High School.

The music is played live in the LHS commons and a stage with decorations will have food available for purchase.

Bandstanders, the booster group for the LHS Spirit of St. Louis Marching Band, is raising money in honor of Alex, who the band members met during Sunday Night Lights in 2012. Sunday Night Lights in an annual event that provides a high school football game experience for children battling cancer.

Alex passed away in January 2014 after a three-year battle with cancer, according to a press release.

His family requested donations and memorials to be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, started by a young girl, also named Alex. She wanted to help cure childhood cancer by selling lemonade.

She lost her battle to cancer as well, and her parents started the foundation in her memory. ALSF helps fund childhood cancer research and assists families with travel needs during treatment.

The LHS Musicthon has raised more than $30,000 since 2014.

Donations can be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand through a dedicated site link here.