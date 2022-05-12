Lindenwood University settles class-action COVID online classes lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit was settled for $1.65 million.

ST. LOUIS — Lindenwood University in St. Charles will pay $1.65 million to nearly 6,000 students who were moved to online classes in the spring of 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money goes to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by students who argued that they overpaid for tuition because virtual instruction is less expensive than in-person classes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The lawsuit, which said online learning options were “subpar in practically every aspect” to in-person classes, had sought for more than $5 million in reimbursements from Lindenwood.

On Wednesday, a federal judge on approved the settlement, which will see each student receive roughly $185. The students’ attorneys will receive about $550,000.