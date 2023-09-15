Long vacant big-box store in St. Louis County is undergoing demolition. Here's why.

The entire South County Plaza has an appraised value of $5.68 million, according to county records.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A big-box store in St. Louis County is being torn down after sitting vacant for nearly six years.

Demolition of the former Kmart at 3901 Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County began Wednesday.

The store, which anchored the South County Plaza shopping center near the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and South Lindbergh Boulevard, closed in early 2018 and has been vacant in the years since.

The owner of the shopping center, which aside from the Kmart has nearly all its retail spaces filled, is National Real Estate Management Corp. (NRE), headquartered in Glendale. The entire South County Plaza has an appraised value of $5.68 million, according to county records.

Marschel Wrecking is doing the demolition work, said NRE officials, who declined to disclose the cost.