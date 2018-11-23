ST. LOUIS - The much-maligned Loop Trolley looks to finally be on the right track.

The Loop Trolley Company has confirmed the Trolley will complete its full route starting on Friday, November 22.

The Trolley initially started operation on November 16, but was only able to complete its part of its route due to conflicts with University City.

This Saturday, the Trolley plans on offering free rides from noon to 11 p.m. as part of "Small Business Saturday".

