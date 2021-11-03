Lucky timing leads to $2M scratchers win in Fenton

Rudy Mendez said he received a phone call while on the road, so he decided to pull over at a gas station and picked up a lottery ticket during his stop

FENTON, Mo. — Thanks to a well-timed phone call, a Foristell couple is $2 million richer.

Rudy Mendez said he received a phone call while on the road, so he decided to pull into On The Run gas station on 1000 Bowles Ave. in Fenton to safely answer the call.

That’s when Mendez decided he would go inside and pick up a lottery ticket.

“I went inside and picked up a ticket,” Mendez said. “I won something on that one, then went back inside and picked up another one.”

He purchased a Missouri Lottery “200X The Money” ticket and after scratching it, noticed that he had matched the last number on the ticket.

“I thought it was $200,” Mendez explained. “Then I moved my thumb and quickly got off the phone.”

To double-check this winning prize amount, he went back inside the gas station to verify.

Mendez had actually uncovered one of the game’s top prizes of $2 million. He said after verifying the ticket, he immediately called his wife to tell her the good news.

“200X The Money” is a $20 Scratchers game, with more than $38.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $2 million and three $100,000 prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open for prize claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. For more information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com.