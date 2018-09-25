ST. LOUIS — A neighborhood staple is now a neighborhood eyesore.

"It makes me sad. It's a hole in our neighborhood I feel like," said St. Louis resident Sandy Talley, as she looked at the pile of rubble where the Macklind Avenue Deli once stood.

The deli was destroyed in July by flames. At the time of the fire, officials suspected fireworks might be to blame.

The building at 4721 Macklind was owned by Tony Zanti. Zanti who owns multiple properties in St. Louis said he offered his tenants an option to rebuild but they declined the offer.

Zanti said the Macklind Avenue Deli was owned by five men who rented the building from him. Zanti even offered to buy a nearby building so the men could continue the business. He said the men declined that offer too.

What's next for the property?

Zanti said he's heard the rumors that are spreading through the Southampton Neighborhood about what will be built on the property. Speculation ranges from a new building to a parking lot. Zanti said he's not sure what will be built where the building once stood but said a parking lot is not something he would consider.

The plan now for Zanti is to remove the debris that remains from last week's demolition. He said the building had to be torn down because it was structurally unsound. He hopes to have it complete before this weekend's Macklind Days but is not sure that will happen.

After the debris is removed, he said he will plant grass and put a sign that reads "Build to Suit." He also said he will consider selling the lot.

Zanti said he's open to hearing from neighbors about what they would like to see built on the lot.

