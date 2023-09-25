Wild Bird Rehabilitation: Where hope takes flight and wings find healing

Established in 1993, Wild Bird Rehabilitation, or WBR, has become a haven for avian creatures in need, receiving referrals from all over the Midwest, including St. Louis city, county, and state animal agencies.



Licensed by conservation departments and connected with rehabilitators nationally and internationally, WBR operates on the goodwill of individuals, corporations, and fundraisers. With just five dedicated staff members, they cared for more than 2,300 birds last year, representing over 100 different songbird species.



But at the heart of this organization is Diane, who, when she's not tending to their dietary needs with precision, is mending their broken wings. She's known to pick up an injured bird late at night and care for it at her home before bringing it to WBR in the morning.



Lori Moore-McMullen, the executive director of Wild Bird Rehabilitation, expresses the pivotal role Diane plays, saying, "I cannot tell you how much she means to this organization." She highlights Diane's profound knowledge and dedication, a testament to her years of training and experience.



For Diane, every day brings a sense of purpose as she nurses these fragile creatures back to health. "They make you smile. Something funny happens all the time. And you see them progress, grow up, and you had a part in that," she said.



After days, weeks, or even months of care, these resilient birds are released back into the wild, where their melodies may once again grace the skies. Diane Doster and Wild Bird Rehabilitation stand as beacons of hope, where renewal is nurtured, and every success story helps hearts soar.



As Lori Moore-McMullen aptly puts it, "I mean, her passion just exudes in everything she does." Through the dedication of individuals like Diane and the support of their community, Wild Bird Rehabilitation continues to be a sanctuary where hope takes flight and wounded wings find healing.