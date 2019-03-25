ALTON, Ill. – A man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened at an Alton gas station on March 22.

Pedro Cisneros-Vega, 22, of Alton, was charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Officers responded to a fight inside the Shell gas station at 2500 Brown Street where 22-year-old Austin Pierson was shot and died from his injuries.

After the shooting, police responded to a hit-and-run crash in East Alton and a second crash at Route 140 and Route 159. Investigators connected the driver in the crashes and charged Cisneros-Vega.

“This incident saddens me because it is yet another instance where young adults in our community weren’t able to look beyond the immediate moment and find a peaceful resolution to their problems. I have excellent investigators who solve these cases, but most could be avoided all together if we do a better job teaching our young people that violence is not the answer,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.

Cisneros-Vega is currently in custody at the Alton Jail without bond.

“The swift resolution in this case was possible because of the strong network of first responders in our area. We will ensure that network remains strong so we can continue to be among the best departments in solving violent crime. A special thanks to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, East Alton Police Department, East Alton Fire Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police for their assistance in this case,” Chief Simmons said.