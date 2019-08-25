ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Chris R. Grant has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins.

The Office of St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric made the announcement Saturday night.

Hopkins was shot while serving a warrant early Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at around 6:10 p.m. Friday.

Grant is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $5 million bond.

Three people were arrested Friday at the home where Hopkins was shot. It is unclear if Grant was one of those people.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Illinois State Police trooper Nick Hopkins dies after being shot in East St. Louis; 3 in custody

RELATED: Witness to Trooper Nick Hopkins' shooting says violence is 'an everyday thing' in East St. Louis