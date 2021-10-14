Man charged after single-car crash led to death of 10-year-old passenger

A 10-year-old passenger, Kelyn Harbert, died from his injures in the crash. Two other children were in the car and the time and were injured.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A Normandy, Missouri, man was charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash left a 10-year-old boy death and two other children injured after a single-car crash.

Christopher Townsend, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in the death of a child, two other counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of leaving the scene of a crash after an Oct. 10 crash.

Sunset Hills police said the crash happened at around 4:50 Sunday evening on Stoneywood Road.

Investigators found that Townsend was driving 87 mph on a road with a 20 mph speed limit before striking a large boulder. The crash caused the car to flip and come to a stop on the roof.

A 10-year-old passenger, Kelyn Harbert, died from his injures in the crash. Two other children were in the car and the time and suffered injuries.

Townsend is being held on $100,000 bond.