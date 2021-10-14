St. Louis police arrest four suspects in connection with gas station car thefts

Three of the stolen vehicles were also found, police said

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city police have arrested four suspects in connection with an investigation into recent car thefts at gas stations.

The suspects were arrested Thursday morning while officers were executing a search warrant. Three of the stolen vehicles were also recovered, along with guns and drugs, police said in a release.

The identities of those arrested have not been released. Police said they are investigating several people in connection with the thefts.

The arrests come after police put out a warning Wednesday to St. Louis drivers after an increase in reports of car thefts and property stolen out of cars at several gas stations on the city's southwest side.

Flyers were put up at gas station pumps telling those filling up to lock their cars and hide valuables. Since June, there have been 17 stolen vehicle reports and 11 reports of property stolen out of vehicles in the city's second district.

Police said the suspects will pull up to a victim's vehicle while the victim is filling up or putting air in their tires, then a passenger from the suspect vehicle will get into the victim's unlocked car and drive off or take items from inside. Police said in most cases the car's key fob is inside, making it easy to take the car.

Police released a list of gas stations the thefts happened.

1187 S. Kingshighway Blvd (BP Gas Station)

6901 Hampton (BP)

1514 Hampton Ave (Circle K)

981 S. Skinker Blvd (Amoco)

2707 Mccausland Ave (Circle K)

1615 S. Kingshighway Blvd (QT)

3237 S. Grand Blvd (Phillips 66)

3291 S. Kingshighway Blvd (QT)

2166 Hampton Ave (QT)

3311 Morganford (Phillips 66)

1104 Hampton (BP)