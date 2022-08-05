x
Man found dead in vehicle in creek in Maplewood

The man's death is not related to recent flash flooding that's affected the St. Louis area.
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police in Maplewood said a man was found dead Friday morning in a creek.

Maplewood and Shrewsbury police are investigating what happened before the man's SUV veered off Shewsbury Avenue and into a creek in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard Thursday evening.

Maplewood police were called to the creek Friday at about 11 a.m. where they found a partially submerged SUV and the victim in the driver's seat.

The name of the victim, a man in his 60s, was not released pending notification of his family.

Surveillance video reviewed by police showed the vehicle driving westbound on Shewsbury Avenue on Thursday at about 6 p.m. The vehicle went off the road, through a parking lot and into the creek.

An autopsy will reveal the victim's cause of death. The water was 3- to 4-feet high when the vehicle was found, but may have been higher when the vehicle went into the creek. The man may have suffered a medical emergency.

The man was the only person in the vehicle.

