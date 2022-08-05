Reopening of Manchester Road in Brentwood pushed back because of flooding

The road was originally supposed to open Aug. 31, after closing in May to replace the bridge over Black Creek.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Manchester Road west of Hanley Road over Black Creek will not reopen until mid-September.

The road was originally supposed to open Aug. 31, after closing in May to replace the bridge over Black Creek.

Now, because of the flooding caused by extensive rain in St. Louis, Manchester west of Hanley will remain closed until Sept.15, according to Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt.

MoDOT confirmed the mid-September reopening, so long as there is no additional flooding in the area.

MoDOT said the flooding caused crews to have to redo part of the bridge work and clean up in the area.

To view MoDOT's detour map for Black Creek, click here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.