Man found dead, slumped over in car after shooting in Ferguson Monday night

This remains an active investigation.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department's Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man dead, slumped over in a car in St. Louis County.

According to a press release from the police department, police have classified the shooting as a homicide murder in the first degree with armed criminal action. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of west Northwinds Estates Drive.

Officers went to the scene after receiving a report of a man down in a parking lot. When officers got to the scene, they found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a car. He was unresponsive.

CPR was provided on scene and the victim was taken to an area hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigation revealed the victim may have been sitting in a car when an unknown person or persons fired gunshots into the car, striking him.

Police said that based on evidence found on the scene, this incident does not appear to be isolated.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ferguson Police Department.

Resources for crime victims:



If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.