Man found shot to death in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to the intersection of North 8th and Olive streets at about 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was provided about the deadly shooting.

The intersection was taped off and police were still on the scene investigating at 10:15 p.m.

The department's homicide detectives are handling the investigation.