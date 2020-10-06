'Right now, he's scared,' say attorneys for man struck by Florissant officer

Jerryl Christmas and Jermaine Wooten said their client has undergone multiple surgeries to repair damage to his ankle and leg

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Attorneys for the man who was struck by a Florissant police SUV said he has undergone "multiple" surgeries to repair damage to his leg and ankle and is in a "tremendous amount of pain."

The attorneys, Jerryl Christmas and Jermaine Wooten, did not want to release their client's name saying, "Right now, he's scared."

“He’s a good kid, no criminal record, grew up in St. Louis, plays football, well, played football,” Christmas said.

Christmas said "Florissant made the right decision" by terminating the officer who struck their client. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan announced Joshua Smith would be terminated during a news conference Wednesday at police headquarters.

READ MORE: Florissant officer fired after video shows him strike man with police SUV

On the night in question, Christmas said his client was a backseat passenger in a black Dodge Charger. One of his friends was driving and another was in the front passenger seat. They had just left a convenience store.

Police sources told 5 On Your Side the car matched the description of a car that had been involved in a shots fired incident from several days before. But the men inside turned out not to be the suspects and the car was not involved in the shooting.

Christmas said his client was not involved in the shots fired call and that he believes police did not have probable cause to stop the car.