Man hit, killed by car while chasing dog in Warren County

The incident happened Thursday night along I-70

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hit and killed while chasing a dog along an interstate in Warren County Thursday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on Interstate 70, and a man was chasing a dog from the north side of the highway.

The man walked into the roadway and tried to catch the dog. The driver of the Honda saw the man at the last second and hit the brakes but ended up hitting him, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 55-year-old David Courtway of Union. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.