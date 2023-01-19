Man dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation was underway after a man was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.
At around 11:11 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue for a report of a person hit by a car. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Thursday, he was identified as 27-year-old John Addison.
Investigators said Addison, who had just gotten off a Metro Bus, attempted to cross Lucas-Hunt when he was hit. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
No other information about the incident has been released. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.