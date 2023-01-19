Man dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County

He was identified as 27-year-old John Addison.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation was underway after a man was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

At around 11:11 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue for a report of a person hit by a car. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Thursday, he was identified as 27-year-old John Addison.

Investigators said Addison, who had just gotten off a Metro Bus, attempted to cross Lucas-Hunt when he was hit. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.