A Major League Pickleball team is coming to St. Louis

The St. Louis Shock will kick off its season later this month.

ST. LOUIS — A professional pickleball team is coming to St. Louis.

On Thursday, professional sports league Major League Pickleball (MLP) announced the St. Louis Shock as one of its teams for the 2023 season.

The team is owned by ComPsych Corporation founder Richard Chaifetz, who is well known in St. Louis as a major Saint Louis University benefactor. His son Ross Chaifetz is actively involved in team management, MLP said.

"St. Louis is a community that has always been passionate about its sports teams and we are thrilled to bring a Major League Pickleball team to St. Louis,” said St. Louis Shock owner Richard Chaifetz in a news release. “Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, by far, and we look forward to contributing to its growth and the league’s development for years to come."

The St. Louis Shock will start its season at the Premier Level, which MLP said consists of 12 teams that are home to the league's top 48 drafted players.

The 2023 season will be divided into two seasons of three events that will be played across Arizona, California, Florida and Georgia. No games are scheduled to take place in St. Louis. The league's first event of the season in Mesa, Arizona, which runs from Jan. 26-29 and involves all 24 MLP teams.

The competitions will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel, and matches will be streamed through MLP's website and social media channels.