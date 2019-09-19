O'FALLON, Mo. — A man has died after an incident with a forklift in St. Charles County.

At about 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to R&R Contracting at 818 Lone Star Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri.

An official with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said the man was dead at the scene. He confirmed it was an industrial-related death involving a forklift.

The view from Sky5 showed police tape surrounding an industrial building and several portable toilets that were loaded onto the back of a trailer.

The O’Fallon Police Department is investigating what happened. They have not released any details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

This is the second time this week that a man was killed in an industrial-related incident in the St. Louis area.

On Tuesday, Shawn Pritchett was working at a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) construction site in Shrewsbury when he was hit and pinned down by a crane.

According to MSD spokesperson Sean Hadley, Pritchett was a contracted employee and had been on the job for two weeks.

READ MORE: 'I worry about his kids' | Construction worker crushed by crane leaves behind 4 children

READ MORE: 'The worst did happen today': Construction worker dies after being hit by crane in Shrewsbury