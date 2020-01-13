LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Jennelle Wulfmeier could have had a chance at survival, but her boyfriend abandoned her, police said.

Her body was found in a Lincoln County Creek Saturday.

Wulfmeier’s boyfriend Cole McCall, 21, met up with a man to buy a car Friday night, Elsberry police officer Tim Moore said. McCall was $100 short, so the men agreed McCall would pay $50 and also give the man some tools.

The man realized the money was fake, so he started following McCall, who was driving a Chevy Silverado. Wulfmeier was in the passenger seat. McCall sped away, hit a levee and went airborne. The truck landed in a flooded creek, and McCall was able to get out, as it was sinking.

McCall ran away and yelled at the man that his girlfriend was in still the truck, police said.

“Being behind left behind by her boyfriend, it’s kind of hard to fathom that somebody of any sort would leave another human behind in that situation,” Moore said.

The witness called for help, but emergency crews could not find the truck Friday night because the creek was swollen.

"Because of the high waters, they had to call it off because they couldn’t find it initially," Moore said. "That’s how submerged it was."

Emergency crews returned Saturday to search for the truck and found Wulfmeier's body.

“The recovery was tough because you look at somebody that young, you’re pulling them out,” Moore said.

McCall was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and stealing a motor vehicle. He is in the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.