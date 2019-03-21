ST. LOUIS — A puppy died 10 days after it was sold at a St. Charles County pet store.

The dog died after she was riddled with hookworm and bleeding badly.

Initially, Carl Swope was excited to bring the Yorkshire Terrier home to his other dog.

He named the puppy Cardiana.

However, his joy was short lived. He said Cardiana had to be put down 10 days after he bought her.

His veterinarian believed Petland Lake St. Louis sold Swope a sick dog because the hookworm in Cardiana's body was so severe by the time she died.

Swope said he's sharing his story because he doesn't want anyone else to have to go through what he's went through.

The owner of Petland Lake St. Louis said the dog's breeder and his store both had the dog looked at by two different veterinarians who determined the dog wasn't sick before she was sold.

He said Petland Lake St. Louis does not buy sick dogs nor sells them.

Carl Swope was given a $3,000 refund for the purchase of Cardiana. The store's owner said Swope was given the refund because he had such a bad experience.