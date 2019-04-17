JEFFERSON CO., Mo. – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 12000 block of Highway TT, which is south of Festus, Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to an abandoned nursing home facility and found nothing and then around 7:30 a.m. construction workers noticed someone in the doorway and flagged down a deputy.

The deputy saw a man who came out with something in his hand. He told the man to put it down and then there was a struggle over the deputy's weapon.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, a theft suspect was shot in the shoulder after a physical confrontation with a deputy. The deputy has minor injuries after the struggle. The suspect was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

The deputy has been on the force for about 15 years.

