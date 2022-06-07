Man Up group working to empower and change the narrative for Black men

An upcoming Black Men Symposium is happening in St. Louis to empower boys and men to be the best versions of themselves.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — An initiative is underway to highlight those who don't usually make the headlines, men who — instead of engaging in crime — are working to make a difference in St. Louis and working to prevent boys from turning to a life of crime.

A few years ago, the #BlackLivesMatter movement caught the attention of the nation. St. Louis group Man Up Global is pushing a different perspective, Black Men Matter, especially, the group says, after so many recent images that members feel don't represent the whole.

"It's heart-wrenching sometimes looking at media and social media,” Organizer Chris Hill said. "Just the displays of different African-American men and what that's looking like for our community…How are we changing the narratives that are being written?"

It's a question the 28-year-old and his fellow organizer, 27-year-old Andre Walker, both from St. Louis, ask every day. They lead the non-profit, Man Up Global, a mentoring group that benefits children and adults.

"Our purpose is to build up strong young men, young boys rather than trying to just repair broken men,” Walker said.

Over the years, the group has held Purpose Walks showcasing boys and men in suits marching along The Arch.

"It has been for a long time, if Black men weren't athletes or entertainers, that was the premise of who we are," Hill said. "There's so much more to us. We’re resilient and we’re strong and we’re intelligent and we’re creative and we’re innovative.”

Saturday, the group is calling on the public to join them in a Black Male Empowerment Symposium, with the goal of empowering people to be the best version of themselves and to become agents for change, no matter their age.

"We can add value to not only this city but also to the globe,” Walker said.

Defying the headlines, and offering hope to those who feel they have no choice but to become the next statistic.

"There's a lot of people in a lot of places who don't have a place to turn to. They don't have brothers. They don't have positive male role models and Man Up is the place that exists for hope to dwell there for those people,” Hill said.

Saturday's symposium is free. It's open to boys and men of all ages. It will be held at Simon Hall at Washington University from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to dress in suave attire.