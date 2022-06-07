$200 million mixed-use development headed to Downtown West neighborhood in St. Louis

Project leaders have plans for residential and retail spaces.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A local developer has plans to pour $200 million into a mixed-use development in the Downtown West Neighborhood in St. Louis.

It might not look like much right now but soon a local vacant parking lot that Antione Pickens passes on his walk on Locust and 21st will be a hub for hospitality.

The lot is currently being used for construction site workers.

“Seeing all of this new construction kind of gives us hope for what's to come for St. Louis for the future,” the St. Louis native and resident Antoine Pickens

St. Louis-based developer AHM Group has planned the development of more than three acres over five projects.

That will include 475 to 500 apartments on the site, along with 30,000 square feet of office space, 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, and 750 to 800 parking spaces.



Four of the projects will be rehabilitating old buildings and the three others will be new construction on vacant lots.

The future home of St. Louis City SC, Centene Stadium is just up the road, and it is not too far from the employment center of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s western headquarters

Pickens who has lived in the area for a couple of years added it was the perfect time to eliminate the eyesores.

"There are many abandoned buildings within walking distance to the stadium and to me that’s backward. I think with the development and of being able to walk and have access to that stadium is an amazing thing for the city," he said.

All of the projects are still in the schematic and design phases.