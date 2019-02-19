ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man and woman were carjacked Tuesday morning at a south St. Louis County Schnucks.

Officers responded to the Schnucks parking lot at 4333 Butler Hill Road around 10:55 a.m. for a carjacking.

A woman was in the driver’s seat of the car and a man was loading the groceries into the trunk when an unknown man approached them with a gun.

The woman got out of the car. The man who was loading groceries was armed - he fired at least one shot toward the car as the suspect drove it away.

The two victims are in their 60s and the car taken was a beige 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

No other information has been made available.