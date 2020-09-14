These are the St. Louis County parks that will have managed deer hunts this year

The managed hunts will begin in St. Louis County parks in November

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four St. Louis County parks will allow managed archery deer hunts for this year’s season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

On Dec. 10, 2019, the St. Louis County Council approved a bill allowing the director of parks department to permit the Missouri Department of Conservation to facilitate archery hunts in county parks.

Missouri offers over 100 managed deer hunts from mid-September through mid-January. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. The managed deer hunt application period was held July 1 through July 31.

Hunters selected must attend a mandatory pre-hunt orientation. It will be held on Oct. 24. The Missouri Department of Conservation also wants to remind those selected, if they cannot attended, another hunter cannot take their spot. Only hunters who applied and were drawn may attend.

The managed hunts will begin in St. Louis County parks in November. Thirty people will be drawn for each of the four parks, which include: Creve Coeur park, Greensfelder park, Jefferson Barracks park and Queeny park.

The managed hunt will begin on Nov. 7 and go through Nov. 30.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, most conservation areas remain open to the public during managed hunts.