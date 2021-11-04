Marching Mizzou selected to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Marching Mizzou was selected as one of nine bands from more than 100 that applied to march in the parade

ST. LOUIS — Members of the University of Missouri marching band on Saturday found out they were selected to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.

In a news release, Macy's said Marching Mizzou was selected as one of nine bands from more than 100 that applied to march in the parade. The appearance marks the first time the band has performed in the parade in its 135-year history.

Wesley Whatley, the parade's creative producer, called Marching Mizzou one of "the finest and most respected university band programs in the country."

Marching Mizzou is made up of more than 300 students, including musicians, twirlers, a color guard and the Golden Girls dance squad.

Amy Knopps, the band's director, said the Thanksgiving Day performance is an exciting opportunity for students to represent the university and Missouri on a world stage.

Macy's made a $10,000 donation toward the band's fundraising goal. In total, the cost for a band to travel to New York City can be upwards of $500,000.

For nearly a century, the parade and its floats, inflatable balloons and performers have wound their way through the streets of Manhattan before ending in front of Macy's flagship store in Herald Square.