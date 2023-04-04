This is how proposed marijuana taxes fared in Tuesday night's election

ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters had a chance to approve additional taxes on recreational marijuana during this year's municipal elections.
In November, Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational use and sale of marijuana to those 21 and older.
The amendment also placed a 6% state sales tax on purchases and authorized local governments to add a 3% sales tax.
Cities and counties across Missouri had the chance to propose an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana, and many of them have taken up that opportunity. In some instances, voters were considering propositions from both the city and the county in which they live.
This is how some of those propositions fared on Tuesday.
St. Louis
St. Louis County
Crestwood
Ballwin
Berkeley
Brentwood
Bridgeton
Charlak
Clayton
Creve Coeur
Des Peres
Ellisville
Ferguson
Flordell Hills
Florissant
Frontenac
Glendale
Hazelwood
Kirkwood
Manchester
Maryland Heights