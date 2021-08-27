Marine from Wentzville among those killed in Afghanistan

He was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — One of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was a Marine who grew up in the St. Louis area.

A man from Wentzville, Missouri, was among those killed Thursday.

He was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

5 On Your Side is currently not releasing the Marine's name at the request of the family.

"I promised his family that his service and his legacy will not be forgotten," Sen. Josh Hawley said in a tweet.

"He is an American hero," said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a tweet.

"Over the last two decades, thousands of Americans have served in Afghanistan and across the Middle East," Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer said in a statement on Twitter. "They did it out of love for this country and to protect all of us. Sadly, we've lost far too many."

Two officials said the number of Afghans killed rose to 169 on Friday. The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.