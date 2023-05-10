'She’s not the first one': Marion County woman has warning after neighbor shoots her dog

“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Mulvaney. “He let her get five feet from him and killed her.”

WAMAC, Ill. — A Marion County, Illinois, woman is calling for justice after she said her neighbor admitted to shooting and killing her dog at close range.

Janice Mulvaney’s whole world revolves around her German Shepherds.

“What’s not to love?” said Janice Mulvaney. “They don’t realize they’re as big as they are. They think they’re lap dogs.”

However, she admits sometimes they’re too smart for their own good.

“Well, they’d get out,” said Mulvaney.

On April 28, three of her dogs pushed open a gate so she called the city of Wamac to talk to animal control.

“An officer answered the phone,” said Mulvaney. “I told him ‘Hey this is Janice, my dogs are loose.' He said I know, and I’ve got something bad to tell you. One of them is dead.’”

She followed the officer to a neighbor’s house.

“When we came up on her, I seen it was Ruby,” said Mulvaney. “I just fell on her too. The officer was behind me. I think he teared up too. The man told him point blank, if they get out again, he’ll do it again, and she’s not the first one he’s killed.”

Seeking justice, she filed a report with the Wamac Police Department, but she says nearly two weeks have passed without a response.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Mulvaney. “He let her get five feet from him and killed her.”

5 On Your Side confirmed that the Marion County State’s Attorney’s Office received that report Wednesday, but it could take days before it’s reviewed due to an unrelated jury trial.