Memorial dedication for Jared Schmitz, 12 other fallen heroes

A permanent memorial was revealed that honored the 13 Americans who lost their lives in the suicide bombing in Afghanistan one year ago.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A permanent memorial was dedicated to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz and the 12 other U-S Service members killed in a suicide bombing.

It happened at the Kabul Airport last year.

Friday, Aug. 26, marked one year since the attack in Afghanistan.

That's why for many people, Saturday's ceremony at the St. Charles County Veterans Museum, had so much meaning.

Jim Higgins, with the museum, said it was a dedication that hit close to home.

"They knew there was a risk at what they're doing, so the least we can do is remember them and remember their stories," he said.

Higgins described the one-year anniversary of this tragedy as 'surreal.'

"You see their names there and you kind of reflect for a few minutes, and it is kind of a unique experience because we know them so well," he said.

Even though it's heartbreaking, Higgins said, sketching those 13 heroes' names in stone is almost like they're still here.

"We're always gonna remember them and we're gonna keep telling their stories, and they'll be, alive to us in our hearts," he said.

The new Memorial sits to the left of the traveling Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall.

The 28-foot American Flag is made out of 7,000 dog tags of fallen service members who died in the War on Terror.

148 Missourians are a part of the display and speakers read those Missourians' names by name during the ceremony.

While nothing can bring those heroes back, the St. Charles County community gathered in prayer and honor, remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"We believe every veteran has a story, and we honor them by remembering them," Higgins said.

Once the dedication ended,13 lanterns were released to honor those fallen heroes.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall is open 24 hours.