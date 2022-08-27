Check out the 3 St. Louis restaurants featured in OpenTable's top 100 lists

Looking for plans this weekend? Check out one of the three restaurants featured in OpenTable's lists.

ST. LOUIS — Looking for plans this weekend? Three St. Louis restaurants have been featured in OpenTable's Top 100 lists.

OpenTable is an online restaurant reservation service, that helps restaurants book and customers find the best table for their occasion.

OpenTable released its Top 100 Brunch Spots for 2022, including one St. Louis restaurant amongst others around the country. The list was determined by reviews from diners for the best daytime dining spots.

Brasserie by Niche, located in the Central West End, was featured in the list. Brunch is available on Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant is also open for dinner Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Find their website and menu here.

Find the full list of Top 100 Brunch spots for 2022 on the OpenTable website.

OpenTable also released its Top 100 Restaurants in America, updated on July 14, 2022. The list analyzed over 10.5 million reviews from different restaurants, submitted by OpenTable diners.

Two St. Louis locations were featured, Annie Gunn's and The Crossing.

Annie Gunn's, located in Chesterfield, rates highly on the OpenTable website from reviews from customers.

"Within its walls, Chef Lou Rook, III works his magic, creating irresistible cuisine with a sophisticated country life accent," OpenTable said about Annie's Gunn's.

The location is closed on Mondays but is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Check out their website and menu here.

The Crossing in Clayton features "local 'farm-to-table cuisine using a breadth of farmers in the Missouri and Illinois communities," according to OpenTable's website.

The restaurant opened in 1998 and has continued to serve the Clayton area with chef Jim Fiala.

The Crossing is closed on Sundays. They are open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and reopen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also open on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Find their full menu and information here.

Find the full list of Top 100 Restaurants in America on OpenTable's website.