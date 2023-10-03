Metro Call-A-Ride service limited after cyber attack

Bi-State's president said Call-A-Ride services would only be provided for life-critical appointments dialysis treatments.

ST. LOUIS — Some metro Call-A-Ride passengers will need to make new arrangements on Tuesday after a cyber attack Monday.

In a statement, Bi-State Development President Taulby Roach said Metro Transit froze its systems on Monday to defend against the "malicious action." He said he believes the move protected the systems and allowed transit services to run properly on Monday, but some services are being affected.

Roach said the scheduling software is still being recovered after the attack, so most Call-A-Ride services will not be available.

"Because our scheduling software is still being recovered for Metro Call-A-Ride, we are only able to provide life critical appointments today to dialysis treatments," the statement said.

The statement said Metro's IT team has been working overnight and hopes to fully restore services later this morning.

The transit phone system and Call-A-Ride scheduling system are still down as well as emails.