6 injured in crash involving MetroBus in St. Louis

Video from inside the bus appeared to show a pickup truck crashed into the side of the bus, causing a hole in the transportation vehicle

ST. LOUIS — Six people were hurt after a pickup truck and MetroBus collided along a busy stretch of Grand Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Emergency responded at about 2:20 p.m. to North Grand and Delmar boulevards, which is near Powell Hall and The Fabulous Fox. No one was trapped in the crash, but the St. Louis Fire Department reported six people were injured. Two patients were in serious condition and four patients had non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the St. Louis Fire Department showed a white pickup truck with frontend damage. It came to a stop along the side of the MetroBus, which had extensive damage. The crash caused large pieces of the bus’ siding to come off.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby shared video from inside the bus that showed the impact of the crash. The truck appeared to puncture through the side wall into the bus. The truck's front driver-side wheel was lifted off the ground.

“The damage here speaks directly to the speed at which the truck was traveling. School busses & larger public transportation vehicles are constructed to sustain a decent amount of damage,” Mosby tweeted.

Fire officials did not release details about what caused the crash.