MetroLink services delayed after 'vehicle strike' in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — MetroLink service was interrupted Saturday afternoon after a "vehicle strike" involving a MetroLink train near the Washington Park station, a Bi-State Development spokesperson said.

In a message sent at 4:40 p.m., the spokesperson said the trains were not operating between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights MetroLink stations due to the incident. The statement did not provide specifics surrounding the "vehicle strike."

Due to the crash, passengers were being transported by shuttle between the Emerson Park, JJK Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights stations.

The message said passengers traveling between these stops could expect delays of up to an hour.

Multiple EMS units, a fire truck and other first responder vehicles could be seen near the scene of the crash. The spokesperson did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

On Monday, there will be changes to MetroBus services. There are no changes to MetroBus routes in Illinois or to MetroLink train schedules.

If you'd like to contact Metro Transit Information for assistance or if you have any questions: You can text this number 314-207-9786 or call by phone at 314-231-2345 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Details for March 21 Service Change

#16 City Limits: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments, with peak weekday service north of Delmar Loop Station operating on 30-minute frequency, and evening weekday and daytime weekend service operating on 40-minute frequency

#30 Arsenal: Weekend schedule adjustments

#31 Chouteau: Weekday schedule adjustments to improve connections at Maplewood Commons

#32 Dr. ML King: Weekday schedule adjustments with daytime service operating on 40-minute frequency

#33 Midland: Weekday schedule adjustments

#34 Earth City:Weekday schedule adjustments with off-peak daytime service operating on 60-minute frequency

#35 Rock Road: Weekday schedule adjustments with daytime service operating on 30-minute frequency

#58 Chesterfield Valley: Schedule adjustments to improve MetroLink connections at Clayton Transit Center

#61 Chambers: Weekday schedule adjustments with daytime service operating on 30-minute frequency and evening service operating on 40-minute frequency

#70 Grand: Weekday schedule adjustments with evening service operating on 30-minute frequency and first northbound trip to begin five minutes earlier than current schedule

#73 Carondelet: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments with peak weekday service operating on 30-minute frequency, and evening weekday and daytime weekend service operating on 40-minute frequency

#74 Florissant: Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments with daytime weekday service operating on 30-minute frequency, and evening weekday and daytime weekend service operating on 40-minute frequency

#90 Hampton: Weekday schedule adjustments with peak weekday service operating on 30-minute frequency and evening weekday service operating on 40-minute frequency

#91 Olive: Bus stop moved near Cheesecake Factory location to better serve open stores at Chesterfield Mall

#94 Page: Weekday schedule adjustments with peak weekday service operating on 30-minute frequency, and evening weekday service operating on 40-minute frequency

#95 Kingshighway: Weekday schedule adjustments with daytime service operating on 30-minute frequency

#98 Ballas-N. Hanley: Weekday schedule adjustments with daytime service operating on 60-minute frequency

#100 Hazelwood: An additional morning trip added to address passenger volume, and will serve a new bus stop at Tradeport Court on select trips