Man takes off running after realizing he was trying to carjack a St. Louis police SUV

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — A 27-year-old man attempted to carjack a marked St. Louis police SUV early Saturday morning south of downtown St. Louis.

Police said officers were responding to a shots fired call at Chouteau Avenue and South 7th Street when the man stepped in front of the SUV while it was traveling eastbound on Chouteau Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

After the SUV came to a stop near the intersection with South Tucker Boulevard, police said the man walked to the passenger side and pointed a gun at the officers.

As the officers drove away, the man took off on foot after he realized the vehicle he was attempting to carjack belonged to police.

The two officers then told dispatchers what happened and provided a description of the man and the direction he ran.

Officers who responded to a subsequent "officer in need of aid" call located the man about a block away. He was taken into custody in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. A gun was also recovered, police said.