Middle school student in Fort Zumwalt district arrested after bringing gun to school, principal says

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A middle school student in St. Peters was taken into police custody for bringing a gun to school Tuesday.

This involved a student at DuBray Middle School in the Fort Zumwalt School District.

According to a letter from Principal Earl Draper sent to parents, a parent alerted an assistant principal after the parent said their child saw a student had a gun on the bus.

The letter said the assistant principal and the school's resource officer immediately intervened by searching the student and finding the gun.

The letter said the resource officer assured leaders that there was no threat to students at the school.

"We ask for continued parent and community support in discouraging young people from bringing weapons of any sort into our schools," Draper said in the letter.