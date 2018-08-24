BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The 83-year-old Brentwood woman who went missing earlier this week was found safe in Paris, Illinois.

The Brentwood Police Department is searching for an elderly woman who was last seen earlier this week.

Barbara Dunphy, 83, was reported missing Thursday afternoon from her home in the 8700 block of Pine Avenue in Brentwood. A relative told the police department it is likely Dunphy is somewhere in mid-St. Louis County and cannot find her way home. According to family, she has gone missing for hours at a time in the past.

Police said she suffers from early-onset dementia.

Dunphy was described as 5-foot-5 and 190 pounds with gray or partially gray hair and hazel eyes. She drives a blue 2005 Toyota Highlander with Missouri plates MECG6Y, similar in build to the photo below.

Photo: 2005 Toyota Highlander similar in build to Dunphy's vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (314) 963-8669.

