Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl they said was taken by non-custodial mother last week

Anyone with information is asked to call Hermann police at 573-486-2211 or call 911.

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. — Police are looking for a mother who they said took her 9-year-old daughter for an overnight visit last week in Robertsville, Missouri, and has not been seen since.

According to an endangered person report from the Hermann Police Department, 39-year-old Sarah Hatfield is the non-custodial parent of 9-year-old Adelle Moore. Moore's father gave Hatfield permission to take Adelle for a visit on March 31 and allowed Hatfield to stay with Adelle overnight. Hatfield did not return with Moore the next day and has not been seen since.

Police said Hatfield's car was located Monday near where a car was stolen in Cole County. Police said Hatfield has a history of mental health but did not provide more details.

Police said Hatfield is about 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be traveling in a gray, 2019 Hyundai Sonata with Florida license plates 20BKQY.

Moore is about 4-feet tall and 80 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said she also has poison ivy marks on her face.