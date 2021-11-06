Missing 12-year-old who drove off with toddler found safe

The pair were found safe Saturday morning, St. Louis County police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police found a missing 12-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy safe after they say the girl drove off with him Friday night.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the children early Saturday morning. The two had last been seen at their home in Florissant at around 10:36 p.m.

Detectives believed the girl left the residence in a black Jeep Patriot and took the boy with her. Officials weren't sure of their direction of travel.

Officers later found the Jeep they were traveling in, in the North County area, but the kids were not inside. "We are concerned for their safety due to their young age and the low temperatures," St. Louis County Police said in a tweet.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the department announced they had found both children safe.

The department had thanked the public for their help in finding the children.