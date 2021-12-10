Police ask for help in finding missing Florissant man

Don Nguyen was last seen on Boardwalk Avenue Thursday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Don Nguyen, 78, was last seen leaving his home along Boardwalk Avenue in Florissant at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Nguyen has recently shown signs of forgetfulness. On Thursday, he was driving to a Walmart on Highway 67 and never returned to his home.

Nguyen is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue ski cap, dark blue jacket, gray sweater, green long sleeve shirt and dark brown khaki pants.

He was driving a dark blue Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plates VA4J7C.