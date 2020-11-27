Have you seen Gabi? Golden Conure missing from Fenton area

Gabi the Golden Conure flew away on Thanksgiving morning

FENTON, Mo. — A Fenton woman is asking everyone to keep an eye out for her parrot who has been missing since Thanksgiving morning.

Gabi, a bright-yellow, fully-flighted Golden Conure, flew away early Thursday, her owner Carole Grommet said.

Gabi was last spotted later Thursday in the Meramec Township, southwest of Interstate 44 and Highway 141. She was high in the trees in a subdivision near Avalon Hills off of Smizer Mill Road in the Meramec Township.

Grommet hopes she has stayed nearby, but she is a strong flyer so it’s possible she could end up farther away.

Anyone who sees or catches Gabi should contact 636-529-0026.