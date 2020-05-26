x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Missouri attorney general files charges against St. Louis County contractor

He falsely promised a homeowner that his company, Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC, would remodel a master bath and laundry room, according to the charges
Credit: KSDK
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's announced his office has filed felony charges against a St. Louis County contractor.

The attorney general’s office charged Brandon Rusin, of Rocky Mount, Missouri, with unlawful merchandising practices, a class E felony.

Rusin falsely promised a homeowner that he and his company, Custom Homes and Remodeling LLC, would remodel a master bath and laundry room, according to the charges.

RELATED: Contractor repeatedly scammed 96-year-old St. Charles woman for payment on fake repairs

Rusin received almost $4,300 in upfront payments.

After paying Rusin, the homeowner had to repeatedly insist that he return to his home, according to a press release. Rusin did a small amount of demolition work and never returned to complete the work or return any of the homeowner’s money.

After that, Rusin moved to Rocky Mount where he operated under the name Spencer Construction.

Anyone who believes they may have been scammed by Rusin or any other contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-392-8222 or clicking here.

RELATED: Craigslist contractor leaves trail of unfinished work across Jefferson County

OTHER LOCAL STORIES