Parson announces $46M to help Missouri childcare facilities support needs of families

The money will help providers support the needs of families, especially those with low incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Child care facilities will be able to get more help from the state as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Missouri families.

On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson announced $46 million in childcare funding that’ll help providers support the needs of families, especially those with low incomes.

“In order for Missouri to be a strong and healthy state, we must deliver essential services and support the needs of our working families, especially during COVID-19,” Gov. Parson said.

The funding includes a new $2.5 million grant opportunity that allows providers to apply for up to $25,000 to help adjust to the needs of school age children who are doing virtual learning while in their care.

An additional $12 million will be set aside for facilities that are seeing low attendance because of the pandemic. The money will fund 20% rate differential payments from January-May 2021 for Child Care Subsidy Program providers.

The governor’s office also provided the following details on additional benefits for low-income families:

An additional $10.9 million will fund a temporary Child Care Subsidy benefit (up to 60 days) from January through May 2021 for low-income Missouri families unemployed due to COVID-19 while they look for work. This is a one-time benefit for Missouri parents.

$12.8 million will fund Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefits through December 2021 for parents who work, attend school, or train for work with an income from 138 to 215 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL), even if they previously did not qualify for the Child Care Subsidy program. Missouri families qualifying for a Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefit receive an 80 percent subsidy benefit if their income is between 138 to 176 percent of the FPL or a 60 percent subsidy benefit if their income is from 177 to 215 percent of the FPL.

$8.5 million will fund fulltime child care subsidy benefits through May 2021 for working parents with eligible school-aged students who are not attending in person.