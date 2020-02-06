Here's what you need to know about today's election in Missouri

More than 100 races are on the ballot across counties in the St. Louis region, including propositions and mayoral races

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is holding its General Municipal Election on June 2, two months after it was pushed back over coronavirus concerns.

Polling places opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To find your polling place, visit the secretary of state's office's website.

You must bring one of the following forms of ID to vote:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state or a local election authority of the state

Identification issued by the United States government or government agency

Identification issued by an institution of higher education within the state of Missouri, such as a university, college, vocational or technical school

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains your name and address

5 on Your Side will be providing real-time election results throughout the night at ksdk.com/elections.

The election was originally scheduled for April 7 but was postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft traveled across Missouri in May to deliver personal protective equipment to polling places across the state's 116 election authorities.

In St. Louis County, all election workers will wear gloves and masks and will sanitize polling areas regularly. Voters are asked to wear a mask if possible and remain 6 feet apart.

In St. Louis County, all election workers will wear gloves and masks and will sanitize polling areas regularly. Voters are asked to wear a mask if possible and remain 6 feet apart.