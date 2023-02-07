Flaws in the Missouri foster care system

See 5 On Your Side's four-part series about the state's child welfare program this month.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side's Justina Coronel is covering Missouri's Children Division, which oversees the foster care system in the state.

We've learned frustrations from foster families about their concerns over the children in the program.

The division is short-staffed, workers are underpaid and overworked and that's how it got so bad, according to the division.

Part 1: Staffing shortages, high caseloads, and low pay exacerbates flaws in Missouri's foster care system